Why is COVID so bad right now in Colorado? We don’t really know.

Now it makes up 100 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Colorado as the pandemic rages on, with transmission, cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily marching upward.

The latest projections show Colorado’s situation has grown so dire, hospital capacity could be breached in the coming weeks.

Why now? What’s driving it?

The short answer is that no one knows. But there are a lot of guesses.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Syringes filled with children’s doses of COVID-19 vaccine at El Paso County Public Health’s Southeast Women, Children and Infants office on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Colorado has shown that high vaccination rates alone are not enough.

Lots of states have vaccination rates lower than Colorado, and for now, at least, seem to have transmission under better control.

Lots of states have populations who are even less likely to wear masks or practice social distancing than Coloradans, yet they also currently have lower case rates than the Centennial state.

But Colorado, along with several other states in the Rocky Mountain West enduring outbreaks, has both, experts note. Though Gov. Jared Polis and state public health officials have touted Colorado’s vaccination rate (in the top 20 among states, according to the New York Times tracker), with 62 percent of residents 12 and older fully immunized, it’s still just not enough.

Millions are not immunized, either through choice or ineligibility. And there are enough pockets of extreme indifference to COVID-19 to create a lethal stew that experts theorize has allowed the virus to spread and persist when it was forced to, at least for now, retreat in some other places.

“To me, all of this points towards the sort of tragic collapse of the non-pharmaceutical interventions that we know work to control (the coronavirus),” said Samuel Scarpino, a complex systems scientist and the Managing Director of Pathogen Surveillance at The Rockefeller Foundation.

That coincided, “with the return of cooler weather, which makes ventilation harder.”

Some other states have colder weather, and it’s been a mild fall in Colorado.

Whatever the reason, the state’s situation is perilous, with “a rising number of cases before the holidays,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, a clinical professor emeritus and expert in infectious diseases at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health. “Because the holidays aren't going to make it better.”

David Zalubowski/AP Colorado Gov. Jared Polis during a news conference Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Denver.

Polis ended many emergency health orders this summer. Months later, the situation is dire.

Another date stands out in Colorado’s pandemic story this year: July 8. That’s when Gov. Jared Polis ended the remaining health emergency executive orders that guided the state since the early days of the pandemic.

The state had reached 70 percent of the eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose when Polis rescinded all remaining executive orders related to COVID-19. He signed a new “Recovery Executive Order” focused on returning the state to normal. Though he retained some authority through executive actions, it was a signal the state was ready to move on from COVID-19.

It was a gamble.

At the time, the pandemic seemed manageable, but the virus was not gone. Colorado had 284 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases, a rate of positive tests below three percent and a case rate of about eight per 100,000 people.

Now it has five times as many hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the positivity rate has more than tripled, and the case rate is seven times greater.

As the pandemic has exploded among the unvaccinated in Colorado, the governor and top leaders have consistently pushed residents to get vaccinated, most recently for the 5-11 age group.