To slow hospitalizations, Polis promotes monoclonal antibodies. But doctors say the treatment is hard to find

Colorado has among the highest COVID-19 transmission rates in the nation, with hospitalizations reaching levels not seen in 11 months.

“Where we are at now is simply not sustainable,” said Gov. Jared Polis at a Friday press conference, lamenting that more Coloradans aren’t vaccinated. “If you’re not vaccinated, you’re going to get COVID.”

Still, Polis said a mask mandate is not likely, citing other states, like New Mexico, that have mask orders yet continue to suffer high transmission rates. However, Colorado’s current COVID-19 case rate is 30 percent higher than New Mexico’s.

Nor did he signal that the state would mandate proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 tests for things like indoor dining.

A turn to monoclonal antibody treatment to reduce hospitalization.

Instead, Polis highlighted an effective treatment that can reduce hospitalizations, regardless of vaccination status: monoclonal antibody drugs.

The drugs, Polis said, have a 70 percent chance of keeping high-risk COVID-positive patients out of the hospital, and could bend the curve on ICU capacity in the coming weeks.

“We could reduce Colorado's current risk of exceeding hospital capacity by nearly 30 percent,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said. “And we could prevent 2,600 hospitalizations and 210 deaths between now and the end of February.”

Some of the treatments have been on the market for a year. But, “many Coloradans don’t even know these treatments are available,” Polis said.

The state, he said, is working to expand monoclonal antibody treatment by reducing barriers, including eliminating the need for a doctor’s referral and adding five new monoclonal treatment “buses” by mid-December.

COVID-19 cases in the state have risen 30 percent in the last 14 days, and Colorado is now second in the U.S. in the number of COVID cases per 100,000 residents reported over the last seven days, according to data from The New York Times.