Looking back at 20 years of Colorado Matters

Colorado Matters debuted in 2001. It was conceived of as a space where Coloradans could have meaningful conversations about their rapidly changing state. Days after the show took to the air in early September of that year, the mission was put to the test as the attacks of 9/11 threw everything into limbo. After wall-to-wall special coverage from NPR and the BBC, Colorado Matters “found a way to have some discussion about ‘what is the impact of 9/11 on Colorado?’” remembers founding host Dan Drayer.

In the two decades since, Colorado Matters has continued to document change across the state and the West. Whether it’s our regular interviews with Colorado governors (there have been four administrations since we began) or capturing Coloradans’ grief and resilience in the face of mass shooting, natural disasters and the pandemic — and finding moments of joy along the way.

When I joined the show as a host in 2005, I committed myself to these principles. I am part of a team of producers, hosts, and editors who are connected to their community and passionate about understanding it better.

As they say, it is hard to pick a favorite child. Nevertheless, we have assembled a short list of favorite interviews over the years — produced by this talented team. We present these interviews in no particular order.

After the cheers, an NFL wife struggles with husband’s mental health

Produced by Anthony Cotton