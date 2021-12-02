Omicron variant detected in Colorado. Here’s what we know
The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Colorado.
Gov. Jared Polis and state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy confirmed the case found in Arapahoe County on Thursday afternoon in a woman who recently traveled to Africa.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the woman has mild symptoms and has been isolated at home. She was fully vaccinated but had yet to receive the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Polis said that the case is not from community transmission and that the omicron variant has not shown up in wastewater samples in the state.
Colorado is the third state to confirm a case of the variant.
Since the omicron variant was first identified overseas recently, scientists have hypothesized that it could be more transmissible than the delta variant. Herlihy said that hypothesis is supported by early data out of South Africa.
More on the omicron variant and COVID in Colorado:
- Colorado resorts get ready for omicron as ski season starts, but they aren’t panicking yet
- Sending the right message about the omicron variant is tricky (via NPR)
- Colorado COVID surge — and a staffing crunch — mean new crisis plans for hospitals
- Here’s how Mesa County hopes to get more young adults vaccinated against COVID-19
- Jefferson, Arapahoe and other Front Range counties are bringing back indoor mask mandates as the COVID surge continues
- Why is COVID so bad right now in Colorado? There are plenty of guesses.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!