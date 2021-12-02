Omicron variant detected in Colorado. Here’s what we know

By Colorado Public Radio Staff
December 2, 2021
210827-GRAND-JUNCTION-MESA-UNIVERSITY-COVID-TESTING210827-GRAND-JUNCTION-MESA-UNIVERSITY-COVID-TESTINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Junior Nate Brewington of Grand Junction begins the process of running a COVID-19 rapid test on a sample from a student on the Colorado Mesa University campus in Grand Junction on Friday, August 27, 2021.

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Colorado.

Gov. Jared Polis and state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy confirmed the case found in Arapahoe County on Thursday afternoon in a woman who recently traveled to Africa. 

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the woman has mild symptoms and has been isolated at home. She was fully vaccinated but had yet to receive the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Polis said that the case is not from community transmission and that the omicron variant has not shown up in wastewater samples in the state

Colorado is the third state to confirm a case of the variant.

Since the omicron variant was first identified overseas recently, scientists have hypothesized that it could be more transmissible than the delta variant. Herlihy said that hypothesis is supported by early data out of South Africa.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

