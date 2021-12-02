Omicron variant detected in Colorado. Here’s what we know

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the woman has mild symptoms and has been isolated at home. She was fully vaccinated but had yet to receive the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Polis said that the case is not from community transmission and that the omicron variant has not shown up in wastewater samples in the state.

Colorado is the third state to confirm a case of the variant.

Since the omicron variant was first identified overseas recently, scientists have hypothesized that it could be more transmissible than the delta variant. Herlihy said that hypothesis is supported by early data out of South Africa.