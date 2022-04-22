Colorado Wildfires: Silver Charm fire evacuations in Colorado Springs lifted, other blazes start in Southern Colorado

Last updated: Friday, April 22, 2022, 4 p.m.

On a day forecast to have extreme fire danger across the eastern half of Colorado, at least three fires broke out in southern Colorado on Friday.

In Colorado Springs, the Silver Charm fire caused mandatory evacuation orders for homes in The Farm subdivision near Interstate 25 and Interquest Parkway.

The grass fire is 3-5 acres large and had 120 firefighters working on the blaze. It has not destroyed any buildings as of 3 p.m.

By around 2 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department said the fire was under control, though evacuations would remain in place.

Evacuations were lifted by 4 p.m.

It was first reported in the area around 12:30 p.m. Friday.