Colorado Wildfires: Silver Charm fire evacuations in Colorado Springs lifted, other blazes start in Southern Colorado
Last updated: Friday, April 22, 2022, 4 p.m.
On a day forecast to have extreme fire danger across the eastern half of Colorado, at least three fires broke out in southern Colorado on Friday.
In Colorado Springs, the Silver Charm fire caused mandatory evacuation orders for homes in The Farm subdivision near Interstate 25 and Interquest Parkway.
The grass fire is 3-5 acres large and had 120 firefighters working on the blaze. It has not destroyed any buildings as of 3 p.m.
By around 2 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department said the fire was under control, though evacuations would remain in place.
Evacuations were lifted by 4 p.m.
It was first reported in the area around 12:30 p.m. Friday.
A small, 2-acre fire broke out on U.S. Forest Service land in Otero County shortly after noon, and another north of Lamar, on the Eastern Plains,
The National Weather Service in Pueblo said dry conditions and winds gusting to 60-70 mph are expected throughout much of southern Colorado, fueling volatile fire weather conditions.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
