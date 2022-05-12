Colorado wildfires: Evacuations ordered in Colorado Springs due to grass fires
The Colorado Springs Fire Department has ordered evacuations for residents near the 6700 block of Ackerman Drive due to a grass fire burning in the area.
The fire started around noon on Thursday. Affected areas include Summer Grace and Akerman Drives.
The Colorado Springs Police Department said in a tweet that residents should move a “minimum of 2-3 miles” from the affected area.
Residents of the Skylark Mobile Home Park at 3831 N Cascade Ave. have also been ordered to evacuate their homes due to a separate fire.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
