Colorado wildfires: Evacuations ordered in Colorado Springs due to grass fires

Colorado Springs Fire Department Evacuations for a grass fire in the 6700 block of Ackerman Drive in Colorado Springs, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department has ordered evacuations for residents near the 6700 block of Ackerman Drive due to a grass fire burning in the area.

The fire started around noon on Thursday. Affected areas include Summer Grace and Akerman Drives.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said in a tweet that residents should move a “minimum of 2-3 miles” from the affected area.

Residents of the Skylark Mobile Home Park at 3831 N Cascade Ave. have also been ordered to evacuate their homes due to a separate fire.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

More to know about wildfires in Colorado: