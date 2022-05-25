Southern Colorado could become home to the world’s largest Dark Sky Reserve

NPS/Patrick Myers A nighttime scene of the Milky Way galaxy and other stars shining over Medano Creek, a wide, shallow stream flowing at the base of dunes and silhouetted cottonwood trees at Great Sand Dunes National Park.

A coalition of South Central Colorado communities, federal agencies and organizations are working to tamp down light pollution and create what could become the world’s largest International Dark Sky Reserve covering some 4,200 square miles. They want to keep the sky dark, so the stars will stay bright and unobscured by artificial light.

The proposed Sangre de Cristo International Dark Sky Reserve would straddle the 14,000-foot mountains it’s named for and stretch from Salida south to the New Mexico border and from Alamosa east to LaVeta.

Danielle Robben of San Luis Valley Great Outdoors is coordinating the effort to get 80 percent of the targeted area to adopt Dark Sky compliant lighting.

“The lighting management plan doesn't actually require cities and counties to change out all their lighting or to turn their lighting off,” she said. ”The main purpose is to mitigate light pollution. So making sure that light is pointed downwards instead of emanating into the sky.”



Robben said the plan calls for lights to be shielded and controlled so that they’re only illuminating where and when needed. It’s part of the process to obtain certification from the International Dark Sky Association.

Southern Colorado is already home to a number of International Dark Sky locations, including the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, the towns of Silver Cliff and Westcliffe, and Crestone, all of which are likely to be part of the Reserve.