Two Pueblo museums explore the labor strikes, changing technology and stories of the city’s 150-year steelmaking history

The steel mill in Pueblo has gone through booms and busts throughout its 150-year history. New exhibits at two museums tell this crucial part of the city’s story.



Labor conflicts at the Colorado Fuel and Iron steel mill that started in the 1980s and lasted for decades touched nearly everyone in the city, according to El Pueblo History Museum director Dianne Archuleta.

For its “Steel City: 1980-2004” exhibit, the museum collected photos, recordings and objects from people who worked there to illustrate the era “when the steel mill fell apart,” Archuleta said, “and how the community came together and the sacrifices that they made to fight for their jobs and fight for their livelihoods.”

Courtesy of History Colorado Members of United Steelworkers Locals 2102 and 3267 march with labor and community allies in the Colorado State Fair Parade, c. 1998.

Courtesy History Colorado Wives of Pueblo steelworkers chain themselves to pillars at corporate headquarters of Oregon Steel in Portland, Oct. 5, 1998, to demand a meeting with company executives to discuss the strike.

She said the strikers were asking for basic workers’ rights including pension security, higher wages, safer working conditions and job security, during a time when the company was undergoing bankruptcies. That created uncertainty as to whether the mill, which was then Pueblo’s largest employer, could survive.

There were several ownership changes and it’s now run by EVRAZ North America, a subsidiary of a Russian company with a workforce of around a thousand people, a fraction of the number of employees at its peak.