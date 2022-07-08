Colorado Springs man hopes to be the fourth person to push a peanut up Pikes Peak with his nose

Lying on his stomach in the red dirt at the base of the Barr Trail in Manitou Springs, Bob Salem wears a device affixed to his face that looks like both a homemade gas mask and the trunk of a very skinny elephant. A peanut, in its shell, rests on the ground in front of him.

"So basically I'm just gonna sit here and low-crawl my way up here and flick the peanut up the mountain," he says, laser-focused on the task at hand.

The homemade contraption on his face is actually a mask from a CPAP sleep machine with a black plastic serving spoon duct-taped to it. With its help, Salem hopes to be the fourth person to successfully climb Pikes Peak, on his hands and knees, while pushing a peanut with his nose.

There's nothing fast about being a peanut pusher. That's clear as Salem creeps up the Barr Trail steps, occasionally getting a good enough flick to clear a few at a time. He never touches the peanut with his hands.

"From what I can tell, I should be able to get about a mile an hour," he says as he continues to move the peanut up the hill.

The peanut rolls backward down the trail - lost ground for Salem. But he shimmies toward it and starts over, noting that the entire 12.6-mile journey has three miles of steps. He thinks that will be the most difficult part.

Eli Jaynes/KRCC Colorado Springs resident Bob Salem, shown here with his son Banyan, is using a homemade contraption to help him push a peanut up Pikes Peak on July 9, 2022 as part of a nearly century-old challenge. The contraption is made up of a CPAP sleep machine with a plastic serving spoon duct-taped to it.

As he continues practicing, a few hikers come down the trail, utterly perplexed by the scene in front of them.

"Hello folks, come on by. I'm just practicing," he laughs.

A man walking by tells him he's "nuts," presumably with the pun intended.

"That's what I've been told," Salem smiles, unphased by the skepticism.

In Manitou Springs, the peanut pusher concept is nothing new. The idea's been resurrected a few times since a Texan named Bill Williams made the first trip up the Pikes Peak Highway in May 1929 on a $50 bet.

Michael Maio, president of the Manitou Springs Heritage Center and Museum, says it took Williams 21 days.

"He wore out his knee pads and at the end of the push he had used, I believe it was 21 pairs of gloves and up to 184 peanuts," Maio says. "There were stories about squirrels and tourists taking his peanuts. And so he had to keep replacing the peanuts with a new supply."