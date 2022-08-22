Planning for expanded open space in northwest Colorado Springs could be underway as soon as next year

Colorado Springs Senior Landscape Architect David Deitemeyer said the final design of the space will be determined through community discussion, with a focus on conservation and recreational access.

"We will look for opportunities to implement connectivity to other properties, including Ute Valley Park, Austin Bluffs Open Space, and south to Garden of the Gods," he said.

A working committee within the parks department recently approved $275,000 for the planning process for the Pikeview Frontage. The money would come from the Trails, Open Space and Parks or TOPS fund which is generated by a .01 percent sales tax in Colorado Springs.



The work will include a cultural resource survey, an assessment of the site and a public master plan process. The new master and management plan would allow for a holistic public process for the open space, according to Deitemeyer.

