Lauren Boebert-Adam Frisch results: Final votes are being tallied in Colorado District 3. Here’s what comes next

The razor-close race to represent Colorado’s 3rd District enters a critical phase today as clerks count their very final batches of ballots.

At midnight last night, the window closed for voters to fix any problems that caused their ballots to be rejected, and for ballots to arrive from members of the military and residents currently overseas.

That deadline capped off a week of furious activity as both campaigns, as well as outside groups, did everything they could to convince voters to fix problems with their ballots. Those efforts, according to one local official, at times crossed the line into harassment.

Now the district’s 27 counties are tallying their final ballots, which also include an unknown number of regularly cast ballots that they held out to ensure these final vote tallies are large enough to keep individual ballots anonymous.