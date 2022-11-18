Group seeking to recall Colorado Springs City Councilman Wayne Williams fails to gather enough signatures

A recall effort targeting Colorado Springs City Councilman Wayne Williams has failed after organizers say they were unable to gather enough valid signatures.

Integrity Matters, the group behind the recall, launched a campaign against Williams in August saying his behavior "favors developers at the expense of the voters who put him into office."

Caitlyn Kim/CPR News Colorado Springs At-Large Council Member Wayne Williams.

The group needed 24,000 signatures to move the effort forward. It's not clear how many they actually gathered.

Williams, a Republican, served as Secretary of State from 2014 to 2018. He is currently among seven candidates running for mayor.

Integrity Matters was also working to recall Colorado Springs City Councilor Stephannie Fortune but withdrew the effort earlier this month when Fortune announced she had been diagnosed with leukemia and wouldn't seek another term.