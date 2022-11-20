Colorado lawmakers respond to Colorado Springs Club Q shooting

Several Colorado lawmakers expressed shock and sadness over the shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.

Gov. Jared Polis, the nation’s first openly gay governor called the shooting “horrific, sickening and devastating.”

“My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this horrific shooting,” he said in a statement that also thanked first responders for the swift response. “Colorado stands with our LGTBQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn together.”

Sen. Michael Bennet said he was thinking of those who lost their lives in the attack, as well as those injured. “As we seek justice for this unimaginable act, we must do more to protect the LGBTQ community and stand firm against discrimination and hate in every form.”

Calling it “an unspeakable act,” Sen. John Hickenlooper tweeted, “This community is paying with their lives for the rise in hate and bigotry. Even in a safe space like Club Q. We have to do more than remember the victims. We have to give people the freedom to be who they are, love who they love, and live full lives.”

Democratic congress members Diana DeGette, Jason Crow and Joe Neguse, as well as congress members-elect Brittany Pettersen and Yadira Caraveo condemned the shooting, while expressing their support for the LGBTQ community.