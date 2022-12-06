Club Q shooting victims will now get all of the funds donated to the Colorado Healing Fund. Here’s why that’s a change
Following backlash from victim advocacy groups, the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) says those affected by the Club Q shooting will receive every dollar donated to the nonprofit in their honor.
In an emailed statement, CHF Executive Director Jordan Finegan said she anticipates having all administrative costs for the Club Q fund fully underwritten in the days ahead. She did not give specifics on where that underwriting would come from.
Previous to Finegan's announcement, the nonprofit retained 10 percent of all funds collected during mass casualty events for its own operational costs.
Critics said that model was unnecessary and unethical.
As of Tuesday morning, CHF had received $1.9 million in donations specifically for the Club Q shooting. Finegan said all of those and future funds raised for Club Q will be dedicated entirely to victim assistance.
The Colorado Healing Fund is also exploring sustainable funding sources to cover costs and ensure the nonprofit can maintain operations year-round and respond immediately in the wake of mass tragedy, according to Finegan.
More Club Q coverage
- For the Colorado Springs LGBTQ community, the Club Q shooting has dredged up memories of the area’s bigoted past — and the huge progress made (and yet to make)
- Colorado Springs fundraisers are rallying people behind the city’s LGBTQ community after the Club Q shooting
- As Colorado Springs mourns Club Q shooting, a group of actors is staging a special version of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
- A night of drag: Fundraiser for Club Q staff focuses on love and the strength of community
- Club Q alleged shooter charged with murder, hate crimes in second court appearance
- Friends, family remember Club Q victim Raymond Green Vance during vigil
You care!
You want to know what is really going on in Southern Colorado these days. We have got just the thing for people like you: the KRCC Weekly Digest. Sign up here and we will see you in your email inbox soon!