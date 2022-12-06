Club Q shooting victims will now get all of the funds donated to the Colorado Healing Fund. Here’s why that’s a change

Previous to Finegan's announcement, the nonprofit retained 10 percent of all funds collected during mass casualty events for its own operational costs.

Critics said that model was unnecessary and unethical.

As of Tuesday morning, CHF had received $1.9 million in donations specifically for the Club Q shooting. Finegan said all of those and future funds raised for Club Q will be dedicated entirely to victim assistance.

The Colorado Healing Fund is also exploring sustainable funding sources to cover costs and ensure the nonprofit can maintain operations year-round and respond immediately in the wake of mass tragedy, according to Finegan.

