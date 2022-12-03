Friends, family remember Club Q victim Raymond Green Vance during vigil
Family and friends remembered Raymond Green Vance as a kind, selfless person with his entire life ahead of him during a funeral and vigil in Colorado Springs on Saturday.
The 22-year-old, who was one of five people killed during a shooting at Club Q on Nov. 19, was celebrated during a dove release and vigil that followed his funeral.
“There's so many reactions to what has happened. Your feeling is normal. Let it come,” said Rev. Alycia Erickson of Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church. “As you move through this time of learning to live in a world without Raymond's bright light in it. I just want to close by saying thank you to Raymond for sharing your light with all of us. Peace.”
Vance was at the LGBTQ club to celebrate the birthday of a friend with his girlfriend of six years, Kassandra Fierro, and her family. Fierro’s father, Rich Fierro, helped stop the shooting.
‘I’m not the hero, they’re the heroes’: U.S. Army veteran Richard Fierro took down attacker in Club Q
Kassandra, who sat in a wheelchair as she recovered from injuries sustained that night, spoke about how significant his friendships were to him.
“He talked about his friends a lot and he loved them so deeply. I hope that you guys feel that still,” Kassandra Fierro said. “To Raymond, I’m going to miss you a whole lot. There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you. I’m so happy that you’re not in pain. You’re peaceful. I’m blessed to have known you.”
Green’s funeral was the first among the victims to be held. Ashely Paugh’s service will be held privately in La Junta. Daniel Aston’s memorial is scheduled for Dec. 7 in Colorado Springs. The service will be open to the public.
Funeral services for Kelly Loving and Derrick Rump will take place out of state. The services for Loving will take place in Batesville, Mississippi, 62 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee, where she grew up. Rump’s services will be held in Pennsylvania. The date has yet to be determined.
