Friends, family remember Club Q victim Raymond Green Vance during vigil

Family and friends remembered Raymond Green Vance as a kind, selfless person with his entire life ahead of him during a funeral and vigil in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who was one of five people killed during a shooting at Club Q on Nov. 19, was celebrated during a dove release and vigil that followed his funeral.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Raymond Green Vance's friends and family watch as his body is driven away from Colroado Springs' Swan-Law funeral home. Dec. 3, 2022.

“There's so many reactions to what has happened. Your feeling is normal. Let it come,” said Rev. Alycia Erickson of Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church. “As you move through this time of learning to live in a world without Raymond's bright light in it. I just want to close by saying thank you to Raymond for sharing your light with all of us. Peace.”

Vance was at the LGBTQ club to celebrate the birthday of a friend with his girlfriend of six years, Kassandra Fierro, and her family. Fierro’s father, Rich Fierro, helped stop the shooting.