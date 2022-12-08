Sealed records in 2021 arrest of Club Q shooting suspect to be released
Sealed court records relating to the 2021 arrest of alleged Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich will be released, following an order from a judge Thursday morning.
Judge Robin Chittum said the "profound public interest in scrutinizing law enforcement actions" related to the case outweighs the suspect's right to privacy.
The case centers on a bomb threat that led to a lengthy standoff with law enforcement and the evacuation of 10 homes. Charges were ultimately dismissed and all related records were sealed, in accordance with Colorado law.
Attorneys for Aldrich argued that unsealing the records would mean they would "lose all hope of a fair trial" in the charges relating to the violence at Club Q. Aldrich's mother and grandparents, the primary victims in the 2021 case, also asked for the file to remain sealed out of fear for their own safety.
Chittum said that while state statute calls for such records to only be unsealed following the conviction for a new crime, "when something huge comes out of the woodwork, this scenario demands scrutiny from the public."
Earlier this week, Aldrich was charged with more than 300 counts stemming from the shooting at Club Q, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and bias-motivated crimes.
Aldrich's lawyers plan to file a motion alleging government misconduct in relation to the 2021 arrest, as a result of related information that has already been shared with media and the public. They want to hold El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder in contempt.
Judge Chittum said she'd look over the motion in the coming days.
The sealed records are expected to be released today.
