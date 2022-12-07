What we learned from the unsealed arrest affidavit of the Club Q suspect

The person who allegedly opened fire inside of Club Q in Colorado Springs last month apologized to hospital staff after the shooting and claimed to have been awake for four days. That’s what police overheard at the hospital, according to a recently unsealed arrest affidavit.

The Colorado Springs Police Department first received notification that at least 12 shots had been fired at Club Q at 11:56 p.m. on Nov. 19. Minutes later, the shooter was being beaten up on the dance floor by patrons inside Club Q, the affidavit said.

The affidavit provides limited information about the attack and what happened inside the club. It notes that the investigation is active and in early stages.

The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, reportedly started firing shots into the main part of Club Q almost immediately after entering the building, police said. Aldrich fired rounds from an AR-15-style rifle and wore a bulletproof vest. Grainy surveillance footage from Club Q later showed that Aldrich had parked just a few feet from the front entrance of the club in a gold Toyota Highlander.

When police arrived, they said they began assisting victims and arrested Aldrich, who was tackled by an unnamed patron and U.S. war veteran Richard Fierro.

Fierro was out with his family to watch his daughter’s friend perform in a drag show that night. He is adamant that everyone became a hero as they worked together to create makeshift tourniquets for one another and lead people to safety.

Club Q owner Matthew Haynes told police that employees were trained to move patrons and themselves into the club located next door, the Buddies Private Club, which Haynes also owns, the affidavit states. Although the suspected shooter remained inside Club Q, police made plans to search both locations for evidence, and had received reports that bullets may have also struck a nearby 7-Eleven store.

It was sometime after the shooting that killed five people and injured at least 19, that a Colorado Springs police detective overheard Aldrich tell medical staff that they were “sorry,” and had been awake for four days after Aldrich arrived at the hospital, the affidavit states.

Further details were not provided in the affidavit about this admission, however.