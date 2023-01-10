How our new season of ‘Systemic’ looks at equity in education

Angry clashes at school board meetings. Books removed from library shelves. Discussions of critical race theory being banned from classrooms. In recent years, there have been countless stories about local school districts across the United States becoming battlegrounds where conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion have found their way into schools, classrooms, and school board meetings.

But fixing an entire education system isn’t simple. At the heart of these issues are the questions: Who gets to decide what’s best for our children? What topics get to be included in the curriculum? How can educators make schools a place where every family feels like they belong? And how do we keep students safe?

Some parents claim they have the right to choose what their children learn in public schools, while others look to teachers, educators and superintendents to lead the conversation.

The second season of “Systemic,” produced by Colorado Public Radio, and hosted and reported by Jo Erickson, launches on Jan. 10. This season, teachers, parents, students and administrators of color are asking hard questions about the American education system.

“Systemic” tells the stories of those who fight injustice as they attempt to dismantle the status quo. In each episode, you’ll hear from a person from a diverse community in Colorado trying to make a difference in education.