Colorado Springs’ Memorial Park is getting safety upgrades that police hope will deter crime and vandalism

Memorial Park in Colorado Springs will soon see increased safety measures. City officials plan to install gates, new surveillance cameras and improved lighting to help deter vandalism and other crime.

Funds to pay for the enhancements come from a more than $1.7 million state grant aimed at reducing crime by designing streets and neighborhoods to be safer. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez held a press conference with the parks department at the skate park on the north side of Memorial Park Wednesday.

“We’ve had some criminal activity and some pretty bad crimes right here around the skate park,” Vasquez said. “So to be able to provide the improvements to the community at this park in particular really makes us very proud.”

Britt Haley, director of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, said changes at Memorial Park are about more than improving safety.

“One of the things we hear from our park users is in addition to security, having lights at night really enhances their park experience,” Haley said. Not only do you feel more safe, but you can do more things.”

Improvement plans include putting up 19 security gates, 10 surveillance cameras and 181 new lights. The Colorado Springs Police Department, as well as Colorado Spring Utilities and the parks department will collaborate on the changes, which are expected to be in place by June.

