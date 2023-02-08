Colorado Healing Fund again criticized; nonprofit denies allegations

In response, CHF Executive Director Jordan Finegan said her organization has had no formal relationship with the Bread and Roses Legal Center. She also defended CHF's fundraising model saying it was created by "more than 20 of Colorado’s leading experts in the area of incident response".

"These experts evaluated numerous responses ranging from 9/11 to the Virginia Tech shootings to the Boston Marathon bombing to identify best practices that are now reflected in our policies," Finegan said. "Experts recommend against distributing every dollar we receive immediately because we should balance the immediate needs of victims with long-term needs to ensure that the funds we distribute make the biggest positive difference in their lives."

Finegan denied any breaches of confidentiality, calling the allegation "absurd."

CHF is a non-profit that collects money for victims of mass casualty crimes in Colorado. Following the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, state leaders and local officials began directing the public to donate to the fund as a way to securely and quickly support those in need.

In a tweet sent out last month, CHF said it had collected $2.1 million to support those impacted by the shooting. As of Jan. 27, CHF said more than $500,000 had been distributed to more than 82 victims. In a letter released Tuesday, CHF said its advisory board has authorized $1.3 million more to be released.

All funds are passed to victims through CHF's partnership with Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance (COVA). That group distributes the money as it is authorized by the Colorado Healing Fund Board.

Finegan said her organization works with trauma-informed victim advocates, including COVA, to understand each situation.

"Every victim is unique, and therefore their circumstances and needs are also unique," she said. "We have created flexibility in our guidelines to accommodate that."

Z Williams with Bread and Roses said their organization has been working directly with the families of those killed and survivors in the three months since the shooting.

"Survivors are required to submit receipts and bills for reimbursement through the Healing Fund," the law group said in a press release. "This exposes every expense to practical strangers and keeps impacted people in a holding pattern of waiting for relief checks. The Healing Fund has final say over what costs are covered and what costs are not."

Bread and Roses is calling on the fund to release all money in its possession immediately in lump sum, with full transparency.

Previous criticism of CHF included questions about its former practice of retaining 10 percent of funds for administrative costs. Following outcry from a group called Victim's First and the National Compassion Fund, CHF secured underwriting to cover all operating fees related to its Club Q fundraising efforts.

The fund is holding firm in its promise that those affected by the Club Q shooting will receive every dollar donated to the nonprofit in their honor.

"We recognize that not everyone may agree with our model, but we also know that there has never been a victim compensation fund whose model has achieved universal support," Finegan said. "The intersection of trauma and money means that we will always have detractors."

Related coverage