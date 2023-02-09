Planning Commission refers controversial development to Colorado Springs City Council

Bill Wysong of the nearby Mountain Shadows Community Association was among them. He said residents are concerned that the 2424 Garden of the Gods project will worsen emergency evacuation problems.

“Rezoning would create a life-threatening choke point,” Wysong said.

It's the same area where two people died and hundreds of homes were destroyed when the fast-moving Waldo Canyon Fire burned into the Mountain Shadows area a decade ago.



Consultant Andrea Barlow represents the developer. She said they’ve made adjustments since the city denied the first proposal in 2021, including reducing the number of dwelling units by 100.

“Short of just not proceeding with this,” Barlow said. “I don't think any changes we would make would really satisfy all of the neighbors' opposition.”



Opponents also question the timing of the new application based on the city’s denial of the original submission. The developer sued over the denial and lost. It's now in appeals.