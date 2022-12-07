Colorado Springs poised to consider controversial ‘2424 Garden of the Gods’ development again
A controversial proposed development in northwest Colorado Springs denied last year is back on the table. The developers have submitted a new application for the so-called 2424 Garden of the Gods project that could add some 420 new apartments near the area where the Waldo Canyon Fire destroyed hundreds of homes a decade ago.
City Council rejected the original proposal based on citizens’ concerns about its effects on traffic and emergency evacuations. During the review process by the council, the development was approved on the first vote and moved forward to a second reading. But the second reading and final 5 to 4 vote resulted in denial. The city council member who changed his position has since stepped down.
In A Reversal, Colorado Springs City Council Votes Down Controversial 2424 Garden Of The Gods Development
Since then the city has adopted a new emergency evacuation ordinance and is implementing an updated emergency preparedness program. But many residents say that neither of these measures is enough to address their concerns.
According to a city spokesperson, developers can submit a new application one year after denial. A complaint filed by the developer against the city over the original denial is making its way through court. The spokesperson also said the original and new applications are considered separately.
The developer submitted the new application to the city’s planning and development department on Nov. 15, according to city records, and hosted a required public meeting about the project Tuesday night. Many people in attendance questioned why the proposal is being reconsidered, according to the Gazette.
You care!
You want to know what is really going on in Southern Colorado these days. We have got just the thing for people like you: the KRCC Weekly Digest. Sign up here and we will see you in your email inbox soon!