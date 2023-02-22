Colorado Democrats are poised to introduce a package of stricter gun bills on Thursday

“We've got a lot of work to do, I think, before we step into that,” said Democratic state Sen. Tom Sullivan of Littleton, who mentioned giving the state licensing authority over gun stores as something he wants to see in place first. “If you look at those other nine states that have [assault weapons bans], they've already passed all of that kind of stuff we're woefully behind on.”

Sullivan got involved in politics after his son, Alex, was killed in the Aurora Theater shooting. He is the other co-chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Caucus.

He emphasized that he supports an assault weapons ban in concept, but believes the best approach would be a federal law. “That's really where we need it because as far as an enforcement mechanism to it, we need feds here in the state to enforce it.”

But with significant changes to gun law unlikely to pass in the divided U.S. Congress, state Rep. Boesenecker believes Colorado can’t wait for federal action.

“I take my kids to school, drop them off at school every day, and really just couldn't abide the situation anymore, of wondering what might happen between the time I say goodbye in the morning and when to pick them up in the afternoon.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Democratic state Rep. Tom Sullivan at the Capitol on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

How a ban would be enforced concerns some

State Rep. Froelich and state Sen. Sullivan both raised enforcement as a concern if Colorado were to try to ban the sale of certain types of guns.

“We really feel like if you're gonna have these big fights, if they're gonna go on for days, that you better get it right,” Froelich said. “You better actually make a difference and reduce gun violence with what you're doing.”

She points to the brutal 2013 session when Democrats passed a high-capacity magazine ban and other gun laws over major protests from Republicans and gun rights supporters. The political fallout included the recall of two Democratic senators and the resignation of a third.

A subsequent investigation by 9News found that large-capacity magazines remain easy to obtain in Colorado.

“So here we have a magazine limit and we have very little mechanism for enforcement because the ATF [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] is on record as enforcing federal legislation, and not particularly in the business of enforcing state legislation,” Froelich said.

As for relying on local police and sheriffs to enforce the magazine ban, Froelich blamed a lack of bandwidth and in some cases, direct opposition to the policy, for a patchwork approach.

She fears an assault weapons ban might result in a similar situation — one law on the books, another reality in gun stores.

Instead, she wants the state to prioritize policies that she thinks can be more readily implemented, such as raising the age for purchasing firearms, including so-called ‘assault weapons.’

“We know so much violence is perpetrated by folks under 21. So I think there's a good case to be made that that really does decrease harm caused by gun violence,” she said. “Waiting periods (are another) effective anti-suicide component of gun violence, which we feel is incredibly important.”

For her part, Democratic Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie said that while she supports stricter gun bills in general, she would need to see the details of an assault weapons ban before saying whether she would vote for it.

“We first have to recognize our own conscience and values, then those of our constituents as we represent a district. We get into issues like this where our personal experiences come into play in such a powerful way. I think you will see diversity in conversation, certainly, with members from both sides.”

However, Democratic House staff said McCluskie is committed to introducing the bill when the sponsors say it’s ready to go.

David Zalubowski/AP Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King Soopers grocery store in which 10 people died in a late March mass shooting, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.

The introduction of gun bills ensures big fights this session

Policies related to firearms tend to be among the most partisan and contentious debates at the state Capitol. That was certainly the case with the first Democratic gun bill introduced this session, which would give Colorado counties more authority to prohibit people from firing weapons on private property in certain unincorporated areas.

Even though it’s a relatively minor bill — since more gun-friendly rural counties would be unlikely to ever pass this type of policy — it cleared the House only after a lengthy debate. That came after the pro-gun rights group Rocky Mountain Gun Owners criticized Republican lawmakers for, in its view, not pushing back hard enough against the bill during an earlier vote.

“House Republicans are such a disappointment. Nearly no resistance was shown in fighting the private property shooting ban (HB23-1165). It is a sad state of affairs when we can't even trust Republicans to fight back,” the group tweeted, highlighting the political dangers for Republicans if they don’t do all they can to stall future gun bills.

Seven Democrats joined Republicans to vote against HB-1165, many of them from more rural or conservative parts of the state. Democratic state Rep. Bob Marshall of Highlands Ranch agreed with Republicans’ argument that the measure wasn’t needed in any county.

“The counties already have the ability to regulate for danger. They can outlaw projectiles leaving the property. They get in trouble for firing across a road, firing towards a road, firing towards a dwelling. All those kinds of dangers from firearms are already allowed to be regulated.”

Marshall replaced a Republican from Douglas County who was term-limited, and he represents one of the most competitive districts in the state. He said when he ran for office, he pledged not to support any changes to Colorado’s gun laws, whether to roll back restrictions or pass new ones.

“I've had a couple colleagues come and ask me … if I'd co-sponsor some of the smaller restriction bills and I had to tell 'em no,” Marshall said. “I have to stick to what I ran on.”

Democrats hold a large enough majority in the House that they can afford to lose 13 of their members and still pass the package of gun bills, but their margin is closer in the Senate. The political stakes for some lawmakers if they support policies like waiting periods and increasing the purchase age, or something as sweeping as an assault weapons ban, would be significant.

There’s already one clear no vote. Democratic state Sen. Kevin Priola, who switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat last August. He said at the time that he would continue to oppose stricter gun laws.

“I do not believe either party has a monopoly on the truth. For instance, my pro-life position, school choice, and pro-second amendment stance often run counter to the Democratic Party platform,” he said in a statement.

Lengthy fights over gun bills could also have repercussions for other portions of the Democrats’ agenda. Lawmakers are already six weeks into their four-month session. That means long debates over the gun package — not to mention any additional bills, like an assault weapons ban — will leave less time on the calendar for other legislation.

That’s one reason, Senate President Steve Fenberg said Democrats need to be strategic with their bills, only introducing those they think will have the most impact on public safety, instead just trying to make a statement. While he backs the bills being introduced on Thursday, Fenberg worries an assault weapons ban isn’t the best approach.

“I think if you are guiding the discussion based on what is the most effective thing we can do based on the science, based on the data to save lives, it's not at the top of the list. And that's not to say that I wouldn't vote for it. I would. I think we should be moving in that direction, but I think there are other items that will save more lives faster,” Fenberg said.

In the meantime, he doesn’t want it to derail other things. And he hopes whatever Democrats end up doing on gun policy this year advances public safety, instead of deepening cultural divides and making it even less likely Americans will ever agree on anything when it comes to this topic.

Andrew Kenney contributed to this report.