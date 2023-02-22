Accused Club Q shooter appears in court for first day of preliminary hearings
Preliminary hearings for the person accused of killing five and injuring at least 19 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs last year began Wednesday morning as prosecutors brought witnesses to the stand.
The court proceedings commenced around 8:40 a.m. at the El Paso County courthouse in Colorado Springs before Judge Michael McHenry. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, is facing more than 320 charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder and bias-motivated crimes or hate crimes.
Survivors and families of victims attended the hearing, filling up the entire left side of the small courtroom.
Aldrich was present in the courtroom, shackled at the ankles and wearing bright orange jail attire. The back of the suspect's head appeared scarred, presumably from the night of the shooting after patrons said they beat and tackled Aldrich to the floor.
An officer smelled gunpowder as soon as he walked into Club Q
The prosecution’s first witness, Officer Connor Wallick of the Colorado Springs Police Department, said he was near the Citadel Mall when he received a call about a shooting.
He said he arrived at the scene within minutes.
Wallick said he could smell gunpowder upon entering the club. After passing through the club's bar area and dance floor, Wallick said he saw the suspect on the ground wearing body armor. He said another person was on top of the suspect, holding a gun in his hand.
Some patrons of Club Q, including army veteran Richard Fierro, have spoken publicly about tackling the shooter and working with others in the club to subdue the suspect.
Wallick said Aldrich tried to blame the shooting on others in the building. Aldrich also refused to provide identification to officers or cooperate with commands.
Aldrich appeared to cry in court and rocked back and forth as prosecutors showed images from the night of the shooting. Defense comforted Aldrich by patting their shoulder and stating, “It’s OK.”
Others in the courtroom also gasped and sobbed quietly as the pictures were displayed.
A police search of the suspect's apartment found more ammunition and shooting targets, including one with rainbow colors
Another witness, Detective Jason Gasper of the Colorado Springs Police department, found an explosive device attached to the suspect's ballistic vest, a pistol, an AR-style rifle and multiple magazines when entering the club. Evidence tags shown in photos from the night of the shooting showed dozens of shell casings scattered throughout the building.
Gasper also testified about a police search of Aldrich's apartment. He said they found shooting targets with bullet holes, various items used to build guns, as well as ammunition. One of the targets had rainbow colors emanating from a bullseye in the middle.
Gasper also identified other photos shown by prosecutors of dozens of bullet casings scattered throughout the club.
‘Ghost guns,’ violent threats and dodged subpoenas: Why an earlier case against the alleged Club Q shooter failed
Cross-examination from the defense included questions about Gasper's interaction with two men who said they visited Aldrich's apartment approximately 10 hours before the shooting to deliver a table. Neither said they saw any weapons or anything concerning in the apartment.
Gasper was questioned about Aldrich's gender identity, including a statement the suspect allegedly made in the hospital about being nonbinary. Gasper said, in initial searches of Aldrich's possessions or home, he did not see any documents containing statements against the LGBTQ community.
A third witness, Detective Ashton Gardner of the Colorado Springs Police Department, was brought to the stand. Prosecutors asked Gardner about surviving victims who helped move others to safety. Some helped put pressure on wounds until EMTs and other rescue officials arrived.
Gardner gave detailed accounts from survivors of the shooting, outlining their injuries and where they were when the gunfire began. Many suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspect again became emotional during this part of the hearing and left the room crying when the hearing was called into recess.
The hearing is set to last through Friday afternoon.
