Accused Club Q shooter appears in court for first day of preliminary hearings

Preliminary hearings for the person accused of killing five and injuring at least 19 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs last year began Wednesday morning as prosecutors brought witnesses to the stand.

The court proceedings commenced around 8:40 a.m. at the El Paso County courthouse in Colorado Springs before Judge Michael McHenry. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, is facing more than 320 charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder and bias-motivated crimes or hate crimes.

Survivors and families of victims attended the hearing, filling up the entire left side of the small courtroom.

Aldrich was present in the courtroom, shackled at the ankles and wearing bright orange jail attire. The back of the suspect's head appeared scarred, presumably from the night of the shooting after patrons said they beat and tackled Aldrich to the floor.

An officer smelled gunpowder as soon as he walked into Club Q

The prosecution’s first witness, Officer Connor Wallick of the Colorado Springs Police Department, said he was near the Citadel Mall when he received a call about a shooting.

He said he arrived at the scene within minutes.

Wallick said he could smell gunpowder upon entering the club. After passing through the club's bar area and dance floor, Wallick said he saw the suspect on the ground wearing body armor. He said another person was on top of the suspect, holding a gun in his hand.

Some patrons of Club Q, including army veteran Richard Fierro, have spoken publicly about tackling the shooter and working with others in the club to subdue the suspect.