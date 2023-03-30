In the face of a tough energy vote, Congresswoman Caraveo seeks balance

What frustrated Caraveo is that she said tried to make a “good faith effort” to improve the bill through the amendment process. She offered an amendment that would increase efforts to plug and remediate orphan wells. Republicans didn’t allow it on the floor. She even supported some Republican amendments, including one from fellow Coloradan Rep. Lauren Boebert to shorten judicial review for infrastructure projects, over the course of the debate.

“I’ve really tried to provide balance with my own amendment, by really looking at individual amendments closely. But at the end of the day, there’s too many provisions that remain in the bill that don’t align with the interests of Colorado families,” Caraveo said.

Robust debate in the House

The House spent most of the week debating the bill.

The chamber’s Republicans argued their bill would unleash American energy and lower costs for families.

“We're going to show the country how we can actually become energy independent, how we can lower costs for families,” said bill sponsor Majority Leader Steve Scalise. “There's no reason we should be getting energy from foreign countries when we can make it here cleaner, more efficient, and at a dramatically lower cost than anywhere else in the world. This bill achieves that.”

The Lower Energy Costs Act would support exploration and development of energy sources and would reduce royalties for oil and gas development on federal lands. It also seeks to expedite the permitting process by waiving some environmental review requirements.

To the chagrin of many Democrats, it also rolls back provisions from their signature climate, health care and tax and bill last year, which led to the nation’s largest investment ever to combat climate change.

“No one produces better, safer, cleaner energy than us right here in the United States of America,” said Boebert, who serves on the House Natural Resources Committee and whose husband works as an energy consultant. “It's past time House Democrats start to have a little empathy and dismount their moral high horse of climate change.”

Boebert’s American Energy Act, which would limit litigation and expand the length of drilling permits, was included in the GOP energy bill.

GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn, vice chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, also took to the floor to criticize previous investments in green energy, saying it has not helped lower costs for Americans.

“Maintaining affordable energy is crucial to our way of life. It is what keeps water treatment plants open. It's what keeps hospitals open. It's what keeps traffic lights, libraries, schools, trucks, ships, and airplanes operating. When the cost of powering these essential processes go up, costs go up,” he said.

Democrats fired back. They labeled the GOP bill the “Polluters Over People” Act, arguing it would rollback protections on water and air, not lower energy costs, and increase the debt.

Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse, also on the House Natural Resources Committee, pointed out that the bill could grant waivers to any refinery in the country. “That enables any party… to violate any environmental law and have blanket immunity. The Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, NEPA, you name it, they’ll waive it. That is not a bill that puts people first. It’s a bill that puts polluters first,” he said.

More importantly, said Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette, who serves on the Energy and Commerce committee, the bill will not lower energy costs.

“Here’s why,” she explained on the House floor, “by opening LNG exports and doubling down on fossil fuels, this legislation will further increase our reliance on global oil and gas markets. It will further subject us to the volatility of the global marketplace. And frankly, it will do nothing to increase our security here at home because we simply can’t drill our way towards lower energy costs.”

DeGette added she is “willing, ready and able to work on a bipartisan solution.”