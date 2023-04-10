A new Colorado air quality bill would require tougher pollution permits in fight to limit Front Range ozone

"If we know we have air quality issues, we need to be questioning those who want to get into a world of emissions," Bacon said. "It seems to me a normal question we should ask before we issue permits."

The upcoming legislation would also require more careful coordination between the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission and the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. In addition, it would set new emissions standards for massive internal combustion engines used to power the drilling and hydraulic fracturing process at oil and gas sites, advocates said.

At the core of the conflict is Colorado's strategy to limit ground-level ozone.

The pollutant is a significant health concern because it drives asthma cases and exacerbates existing heat and lung conditions. It's not easy to control because ozone doesn't come directly from smokestacks or tailpipes. It forms when two categories of common pollutants—nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds—react in the atmosphere amid heat and sunlight.

While most ozone along the Front Range results from out-of-state or natural sources, state air quality models show emissions from local polluters push concentrations above federal health standards.

Repeated violations of those standards led to a federal crackdown last year. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reclassified the Front Range as a "severe" ozone violator last year, forcing the state to fashion a suite of policies to free the region from its summertime struggles with the pollutant.

As a part of that process, state regulators issued a major correction to its ozone models. Those new predictions suggest the oil and gas industry is now by far the largest source of local, man-made ozone ingredients, producing about half of all the region's emissions. Additional analysis shows all vehicles along the Front Range have a smaller impact than drilling and fracking.