Denver parents call for more community input and a trauma-informed approach in DPS school safety plan

She also cautioned that there are “untrained” people who don’t have the skill level or know what trauma means in different communities who are working with children. She said youth tell her that they don’t have access to culturally competent services “someone who really hears their voices and understands what they’re going through.”

Schools aren’t necessarily designed to take advantage of the strengths Black and Latino community groups can offer, Jones said. Some principals don’t feel they have the autonomy to bring in violence-prevention partners or have to go through a lot of “bureaucratic red tape” to get them into the building.

Sampson sees well-trained community partners operating in other school districts in the country.

“They are utilizing parent patrols, parent support, caring, empathic, and thoughtful support,” she said. “They are not a posse to go and look at kids and to get them into the school-to-prison pipeline. They have to be folks who care and love for our kids and see them as resilient and beautiful as they are.”

What DPS has announced for its safety plan so far

DPS announced last week it is contracting with Murphy Robinson, a former city public safety official, to put together a school district safety plan. A district press release said Robinson will help in, “evaluating current building infrastructure, systems, policies and training, as well as the safety culture that exists within the organization.”

The district’s “Strategic Roadmap” calls for creating a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for students that supports students' physical, mental and emotional safety. It also calls for dismantling oppressive systems and creating a safety plan that is both equitable and transparent.

It says it will establish a community advisory panel that includes representation for at least 10 different organizations that serve historically marginalized communities. In an April 17 board meeting, Superintendent Alex Marrero laid out a plan that calls for participation from members from already established advisory councils, such as the Black Family Advisory Council and the Student Advisory Council.

April Martinez is the parent of three DPS graduates and one child still in Aurora Public Schools. She contends that DPS has processes that “systemically leave out diverse groups of voices.”

“Just speaking with chosen advisory circles is not enough,” she said. “What are the plans to clarify information and help ease parents' worries? Because parents are worried. We are worried because decisions continue to be made without us and with data that is not trustworthy?”

DPS said it will consult with the larger community. On Friday, DPS sent out a safety survey to district families. The district will release a preliminary plan for community review on May 1, solicit feedback and conduct in-person, virtual and phone town halls through May 21. An updated draft of the plan will be released by June 1, with the final version scheduled for June 30.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Parent April Martinez worries that decisions about school safety will be made without parents' voices. She wants data about school violence to be transparent.

Advocates say more community programs are needed, as well as increased oversight of online spaces where kids buy guns

The challenge extends far beyond schools.

“This is not just about school buildings, but it's very much about the blocks around our schools,” said Jones. “It's very much about the rec centers being open. It's very much about the city resources that our children need. So community partners are essential.”

Youth advocates would like to see more community programs, mentorship programs and other efforts like Power of One, a youth violence prevention initiative. It focuses on, “creating different opportunities for them to keep their minds occupied and have them thinking that violence is the only way,” said Dane Washington Sr., a DPS parent who works with Denver Metro Community Impact and has worked with CU Boulder’s Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence.