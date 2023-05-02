Property tax values are up all over Southeastern Colorado. See how your county fits on an interactive map

Property tax value notices are out this week and there are big changes for most of Colorado's homeowners. Values in more than half of southeastern Colorado’s counties rose more than 40 percent according to a recent statewide survey of county assessors.



County assessors statewide released new values this week that will be used to calculate property taxes due next year. Some of the most rural counties in the region saw big jumps in residential values. Bent County on the eastern plains had a 65 percent increase, with Costilla County in the San Luis Valley nearly the same.

Meanwhile Baca County went up 15 percent, one of the smallest increases in the state. In comparison Pitkin County, home to Aspen, went up 92 percent.



The data was compiled from a Colorado Assessors Association survey intended for use by its membership. Final values, which will be filed to the state later this year, may be different. Reporting methods for this survey may vary from county to county



State lawmakers are considering proposals to alleviate some of the increased tax burden.

Editor's Note: This story and graphic have been updated for clarity purposes.