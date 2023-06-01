Free public transit returns again this summer. Here’s how to find rides in southern Colorado
Folks in Colorado Springs, Manitou, Widefield and Security can ride Mountain Metro Transit buses for free from June 1 through Aug. 31. Transit systems in Pueblo and Fountain will also participate.
The free rides are part of a state-wide program to encourage the use of public transportation as a way to decrease pollution in the summer months. According to the Colorado Association of Transit Agencies, last August the program reduced carbon dioxide output by 2,150 pounds. Ground-level ozone pollution is highest in summer, according to the state health department.
A bill passed by state lawmakers last legislative session and again this year secured funding for the “Zero Fare for Better Air” initiative.
Find more information and bus routes:
More transit coverage
You care!
Southern Colorado is changing a lot these days. We can help you keep up. Sign up for the KRCC Weekly Digest here and get the stories that matter to Southern Colorado, delivered straight to your inbox.