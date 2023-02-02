Pueblo could get a new contemporary train station
Plans for a new train station next to the historic Union Depot in Pueblo are moving ahead. The project is aimed at two proposed services, Front Range Rail that would run from Fort Collins to Pueblo and an expansion of Amtrak’s long-distance Southwest Chief line that would possibly connect La Junta to Pueblo and Colorado Springs.
The initial concept calls for a modern multipurpose three-level building and an adjacent parking garage.
Design consultant Bryan Robinson said the concept includes retail, office and community spaces along with passenger amenities, “to really soak in and build awareness of this historic district and the great place that is downtown Pueblo."
“Our mantra for this design concept has continually been where the river meets the rail.”
These early plans will support future applications for federal infrastructure funding, according to Robinson.
“A lot of it's really about targeting that funding,” he said, “and building a holistic sense of what the project looks like and what the experience is.”
The current design work is funded by Pueblo County’s 1A fund which voters approved in 2016. There is no total project cost estimate as of yet.
