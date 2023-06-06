Colorado weather: Severe storms cause flight delays at DIA, NWS issues tornado warning in Weld County
A slow-moving storm parked itself over parts of the Front Range on Tuesday night. Rain, flooding and hail were all forecasted.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning until 8:15 p.m. for parts of Denver, Aurora, Castle Rock, Centennial and Lone Tree.
At Denver International Airport, inbound flights were delayed at their origins until 6:30 p.m., while departing flights were postponed for at least 30 minutes, according to FlightAware.
In Weld County, a tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service.
Heavy rain was reported in Pueblo, prompting warnings of flash flooding for low-lying areas, such as creeks and underpasses.
Since last month, parts of the Front Range have seen up to nine inches of rain, according to Colorado State University’s Colorado Climate Center. That’s helped pull large swaths of the state out of extreme and severe drought conditions, however experts say it won’t lessen the effects of long-term drought.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
