Finding underground water from 100 feet up in the air: How aerial sensing systems chart El Paso County’s natural resources

Abraham said they’ll combine the data collected by the helicopter with existing well records and other information to chart the area’s underground geology and water resources.

“This is not magic,” he said. “If it was magic. It would be a lot easier. It is one way of looking at the Earth. We cannot discard our traditional geology and hydrology.”

The aerial sensing system is formally known as airborne electromagnetic (AEM) surveys. The technology it’s based on first emerged after World War II when it was used to hunt for submarines, according to Abraham. Many advances have occurred since then to allow it to work for a project like this one.

“It does not replace drilling test holes and doing aquifer tests,” Abraham said. "It helps focus that (work) in a much more efficient manner.”

It’ll take a few months to process and analyze the data, he said. Then they’ll generate three-dimensional maps of the area’s underlying geology and produce a detailed report later this year.

The district's water comes from an alluvial aquifer, the material left behind and created when ancient glaciers melted, Abraham said.

The district commissioned the $400,000 study because of concerns about how fast the area is developing. District president Dave Doran said the report will help address the region's rapid shift from agricultural to suburban uses.