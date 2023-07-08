Flight delays, cancellations at Denver International Airport Saturday due to severe thunderstorms

By Tony Gorman
· Today, 3:58 pm
The Southwest Airlines passenger check in area at Denver International Airport on a morning with sub-zero temperatures, snow, canceled flights and stranded passengers, Dec. 22, 2022.The Southwest Airlines passenger check in area at Denver International Airport on a morning with sub-zero temperatures, snow, canceled flights and stranded passengers, Dec. 22, 2022.Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
The Southwest Airlines passenger check in area at Denver International Airport in December 2022.

Severe storms are affecting flights at Denver International Airport Saturday afternoon.

As of 3:34 p.m., FlightAware reported 42 canceled flights and 522 delayed flights out of DIA. The Federal Aviation Administration said there is an average ground delay of one hour and 39 minutes for arriving flights.

The National Weather Service in Boulder reported a severe thunderstorm near Morrison, 12 miles southwest of Denver moving southeast at 35 mph at 3:33 p.m. Quarter-sized hail is expected.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for north central Douglas County, Arapahoe County, southeastern Denver County, and east central Jefferson County.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for metro Denver and Eastern Plains remains in effect until 9 p.m. 

