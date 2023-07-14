Your guide to county fairs across southern Colorado

By Jess Hazel
· Today, 4:00 am
Fairgoers walk through the carnival entrance at the 2022 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.Fairgoers walk through the carnival entrance at the 2022 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.Shanna Lewis/KRCC News
Fairgoers walk through the carnival entrance at the 2022 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

Summer kicks off county fair season in southern Colorado. Most feature events like rodeos, live music and 4-H competitions, among other attractions.

Young people competing could qualify to go to the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo at the end of August. This year's state fair theme is "Mountains of fun."

County fairs across southern Colorado

Custer County Fair - July 7 -16

Park County Fair - July 7 -16 

Pueblo County Fair - July 14 -23 

Cheyenne County Tumbleweed Fair - July 14 - 23

El Paso County Fair - July 15 - 22

Crowley County Days - July 24 - 28

Las Animas County Fair - July 25 - 31

Bent County Fair - July 29 - Aug. 5

Fremont County Fair - July 29 - Aug. 5 

Teller County Fair - July 29 - Aug. 6 

Rio Blanco County Fair - July 31 - Aug. 5

Lincoln County Fair - Aug. 2, 3, 5 and Aug. 7-12

Baca County Fair and Rodeo - Aug. 5 - 6 

Sand and Sage Round-Up - Aug. 5 -12 

Huerfano County Fair - Aug. 9 - 16

Arkansas Valley Fair - Aug. 16 - 19 

Colorado State Fair - Aug. 25 - Sept. 4 

Kiowa County Fair - Sept. 7-9 

Related coverage

You care!

Southern Colorado is changing a lot these days. We can help you keep up. Sign up for the KRCC Weekly Digest here and get the stories that matter to Southern Colorado, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Stories