Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade wraps up a whirlwind DC trip

In his first trip to the nation's capital, recently elected Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said he was focused on building relationships.

“We did a lot of walking, a lot of visits, and we packed a lot of meetings in two days,” said Mobolade at the end of his short visit.

He was buzzing with energy, despite having skipped lunch to keep up with his busy schedule. Mobolade had visited Washington, D.C.m before as a tourist, but the new mayor found a different sense of the familiar walking into the U.S. Capitol complex — and not because of politics.

“I thought, ‘These are my people.’ I'm not proud of it, but I am a workaholic,” he said with a laugh. “And everybody [here] is moving. Everybody is going.”

After his last meeting on the Hill before heading back home to Colorado Springs, Mobolade said the trip was about laying the groundwork to be the best advocate he can be for his city. Mobolade is following a blueprint of goals for his first 100 days in office. That includes building relationships with federal lawmakers.

“It's the reason why I'm here … to ensure that, at an early stage of my administration, Colorado Springs has a great relationship with Colorado Congressional members as well as the rest of Congress, because there's 535 members," Mobolade explained. "I need the support of not just the Colorado folks, but the wider support to get things done.”