Colorado Springs residents invited to listening tour sessions with mayor, city council
Folks interested in weighing in on the future of public safety, housing, and infrastructure in Colorado Springs can participate in listening sessions with Mayor Yemi Mobolade starting Friday, August 4.
The city says it hopes to hold collaborative discussions and give residents a chance to share ideas and concerns with Mayor Mobolade and city council members.
“To help build the best Colorado Springs possible we need to hear from the residents to better understand what their priorities are for our City,” said Mayor Mobolade in a press release. “I believe in listening to each and every voice to help collaborate on innovative solutions and create a united Colorado Springs that meets the needs of its residents. Now is the time to help provide important input to your elected officials and help make a meaningful difference in your community.”
The listening sessions are open to the public and will be held every Friday evening for the next six weeks. One will take place in every city council district. An online version is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9. Residents are encouraged to register in advance.
The listening tour is part of Mayor Mobolade's plan for his first 100 days in office.
Listening Session schedule
In-person
- Friday, Aug. 4, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
- District 6/ Northeast Colorado Springs with Councilmember Mike O’Malley,
Sand Creek High School, 7005 N. Carefree Circle.
- Friday, Aug. 11, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
- District 5/Central Colorado Springs with Councilmembers Nancy Henjum and David Leinweber,
COS City Hub, 4304 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.
- Friday, Aug. 18, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
- District 3/Southwest Colorado Springs with Councilmember Michelle Talarico,
Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St.
- Friday, Aug. 25, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
- District 2/North Colorado Springs with Council President Randy Helms,
Pikes Peak State College, 2070 Interquest Pkwy.
- Friday, Sept. 1, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
- District 1/Northwest Colorado Springs with Councilmember Dave Donelson,
location to be announced.
- Friday, Sept. 8, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
- District 4/Southeast Colorado Springs with Councilmember Yolanda Avila,
Southeast Armed Services YMCA, 2190 Jet Wing Dr.
Online
- Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. - Noon
- Microsoft Teams (Link will be posted on city website at a later date)
