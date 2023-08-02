Colorado Springs residents invited to listening tour sessions with mayor, city council

Folks interested in weighing in on the future of public safety, housing, and infrastructure in Colorado Springs can participate in listening sessions with Mayor Yemi Mobolade starting Friday, August 4.

The city says it hopes to hold collaborative discussions and give residents a chance to share ideas and concerns with Mayor Mobolade and city council members.

“To help build the best Colorado Springs possible we need to hear from the residents to better understand what their priorities are for our City,” said Mayor Mobolade in a press release. “I believe in listening to each and every voice to help collaborate on innovative solutions and create a united Colorado Springs that meets the needs of its residents. Now is the time to help provide important input to your elected officials and help make a meaningful difference in your community.”