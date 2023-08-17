Community With High Medical Debt Questions Its Hospitals’ Charity Spending

There is a disconnect between what the community said its biggest health needs were and where Parkview directed its spending. The hospital’s community needs assessment pegged access to care as the top concern, and the hospital said it launched the phone app in response.

The second-largest perceived health need was addressing alcohol and drug use. Yet, the only initiative Parkview cited in response was posting preventive health videos online, including some on alcohol and drug use. Meanwhile, the hospital shut down its inpatient psychiatric unit.

Parkview declined to answer questions about its charity care spending, but hospital spokesperson Todd Seip emailed a statement saying the hospital system “has been committed to providing extensive charity care to our community.”

Seip noted that 80 percent of Parkview’s patients are covered by Medicare or Medicaid, which pay lower rates than commercial insurance. The hospital posted a net loss of $6.7 million in the 2022 fiscal year, although its charity care wasn’t appreciably higher in previous years in which it posted a net gain.

Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado. Local leaders with the Center for Health Progress plan to monitor the hospital’s spending.

Outside of inpatient and emergency care, Centura St. Mary-Corwin Hospital in Pueblo, Colorado, has shut down almost every service line except for cancer care. Community activists claim it’s because cancer care is a better moneymaker than other services.

Centura St. Mary-Corwin reported $16 million in Medicaid shortfall and $2 million in medical staff education in 2022, according to its state filing. The hospital spent about $38,000 for its community health improvement projects, primarily on emergency medical services outreach programs in rural areas. The hospital provided another $96,000 in services, mainly to promote covid-19 vaccination.

Centura also declined to answer questions about its charity care spending. Hospital spokesperson Lindsay Radford emailed a statement saying St. Mary-Corwin was aligning its community health needs assessment process with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment “to develop shared implementation strategies for our community benefit funds, ensuring the resources are targeting the highest needs.”

Trujillo questioned how the hospital has conducted its community health assessments, relying on a social media poll to identify needs. After community members identified 12 concerns, she said, hospital leaders chose their priorities from the list.

“They talk about a community garden like they’re feeding the whole south side of the community,” Trujillo said. The hospital established a community garden in 2021, with 20 beds that could be adopted by residents to grow vegetables. Trujillo did praise the hospital for converting part of its building into dorms for a community college nursing program.

Trujillo’s group has spent much of the summer researching hospital charity spending and showing up at public meetings to have their views heard. They are working to gain seats on hospital and other state boards that influence how community benefit dollars are spent, and are urging hospitals to reconfigure their boards to better represent the demographics of their communities.

“We’ve made folks now aware that we want to be a part of those processes,” Trujillo said. “We’re willing to help them reach deeper into the community.”

Tax-exempt hospitals have been under increased state scrutiny for their charitable spending, especially after the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion drove down the uninsured rate. That in turn cut the amount of care hospitals had to provide without being paid, potentially freeing up money to help more people without insurance or with high-deductible plans.

In Colorado, hospitals’ charity care spending and bad debt write-offs dropped from an average of $680 million a year in the five years prior to the ACA being fully implemented in 2014 to an average of $337 million in the years after, according to the Colorado Healthcare Affordability and Sustainability Enterprise Board, a state advisory group.

Parker Seibold for KFF Health News A stretcher is wheeled into Centura St. Mary-Corwin Hospital in Pueblo, Colorado, on July 14, 2023.

In states like Colorado, which used federal funding to expand the number of people covered by Medicaid, hospitals shifted more of their community benefit spending to cover Medicaid reimbursement shortfalls.

A January report from Colorado’s Department of Health Care Policy & Financing concluded that payments from public and private health plans help the state’s hospitals make more than enough money to offset lower Medicaid rates and still turn a profit while providing more true charity care.

Colorado has enacted two bills in the past five years to increase the transparency of hospitals’ charitable efforts with new reporting requirements.

“I think overall, we’re pleased with the amount of money that hospitals are reporting they spent,” said Kim Bimestefer, the executive director of the Department of Health Care Policy & Financing. “Is that money being expended in meaningful ways, ways that improve health and well-being of the community? Our reports right now can’t determine that.”

