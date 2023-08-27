Photos: Some rain but mostly sunny skies during Colorado State Fair opening weekend

Though the Colorado State Fair began with rain on Friday, the skies cleared throughout opening weekend in Pueblo.

About half a million people are expected to attend the 11-day fair which has been taking place for more than 150 years.

Pueblo resident Flora Roman said she checked out the petting zoo, food vendors and this year’s pantry competition entries.

“My favorite part is where they have the exhibits for the quilts and the baking and all that because we used to do that when the kids were younger,” Roman said. “Everybody would enter something.”

In years past, Roman even got blue ribbons for her entries. Some of her winners were tortillas and various types of breads.