Photos: Some rain but mostly sunny skies during Colorado State Fair opening weekend

By Stephanie Rivera and Shanna Lewis
· Today, 9:08 am
The Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.The Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.Shanna Lewis/KRCC News
The Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Though the Colorado State Fair began with rain on Friday, the skies cleared throughout opening weekend in Pueblo. 

About half a million people are expected to attend the 11-day fair which has been taking place for more than 150 years. 

Pueblo resident Flora Roman said she checked out the petting zoo, food vendors and this year’s pantry competition entries. 

“My favorite part is where they have the exhibits for the quilts and the baking and all that because we used to do that when the kids were younger,” Roman said. “Everybody would enter something.”

In years past, Roman even got blue ribbons for her entries. Some of her winners were tortillas and various types of breads. 

Roman said she also appreciated the recent improvements, including a more prominently featured sand sculpture. The state fairgrounds has been getting upgrades in recent years thanks to more funding from the state

Keilee Brown, 11, of Colorado Springs said it was her first time at the fair and she enjoyed the sand sculpture too. It reminded her of similar ones in Hawaii. She also got to see farm animals.

“We saw some goats and sheep and we saw a really big cow,” Brown said.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News
A sand sculpture at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Shanna Lewis/KRCC News
Farm animal continue to be a staple of the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Shanna Lewis/KRCC News
Farm animals, like this pig, are a staple at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo in on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Shanna Lewis/KRCC News
Families enjoying bumper cars at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Shanna Lewis/KRCC News
Kids stay cool at a splash pad on the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Shanna Lewis/KRCC News
Colorado State Fair attendees in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Shanna Lewis/KRCC News
Colorado State Fair attendees take cover from the rain in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Shanna Lewis/KRCC News
Blue ribbon winners for the pantry competition on display at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

