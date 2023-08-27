Photos: Some rain but mostly sunny skies during Colorado State Fair opening weekend
Though the Colorado State Fair began with rain on Friday, the skies cleared throughout opening weekend in Pueblo.
About half a million people are expected to attend the 11-day fair which has been taking place for more than 150 years.
Pueblo resident Flora Roman said she checked out the petting zoo, food vendors and this year’s pantry competition entries.
“My favorite part is where they have the exhibits for the quilts and the baking and all that because we used to do that when the kids were younger,” Roman said. “Everybody would enter something.”
In years past, Roman even got blue ribbons for her entries. Some of her winners were tortillas and various types of breads.
Roman said she also appreciated the recent improvements, including a more prominently featured sand sculpture. The state fairgrounds has been getting upgrades in recent years thanks to more funding from the state.
Keilee Brown, 11, of Colorado Springs said it was her first time at the fair and she enjoyed the sand sculpture too. It reminded her of similar ones in Hawaii. She also got to see farm animals.
“We saw some goats and sheep and we saw a really big cow,” Brown said.
