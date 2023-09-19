CU football team sets ESPN record, sells out all home games for first time in school history

For the first time in university history, all Colorado home football games have been sold out. The historic first comes amid national buzz brought on by the arrival of new football head coach Deion Sanders, who has led the Buffs to an undefeated start thus far.

And the team's latest win, a 43-35 double-overtime victory against Colorado State, drew 9.3 million viewers – making it the most-watched late-night college football game in ESPN history, according to the network.