CU football team sets ESPN record, sells out all home games for first time in school history
For the first time in university history, all Colorado home football games have been sold out. The historic first comes amid national buzz brought on by the arrival of new football head coach Deion Sanders, who has led the Buffs to an undefeated start thus far.
And the team's latest win, a 43-35 double-overtime victory against Colorado State, drew 9.3 million viewers – making it the most-watched late-night college football game in ESPN history, according to the network.
Celebrities and national media flooded Boulder on Saturday to watch CU football in dramatic win over CSU
Sanders' Colorado Buffs did not kick off until after 10 p.m. Eastern and did not secure the victory until about 2:30 a.m.
Still, it was ESPN's fifth most-watched regular-season game ever on the network for any time slot. That broadcast window for ESPN college football averaged about 1.7 million viewers last year, the network said.
“This is incredible,” Sanders said. “The kids are getting eyeballs, they’re getting viewers.”
No. 19 Colorado's first two games under Sanders were carried by Fox, with both slotted into the network's Big Noon game. The Buffaloes' victories over TCU and Nebraska averaged about 8 million viewers for Fox.
Meanwhile, Colorado safety Shilo Sanders was the Pac-12 defensive player of the week for returning an interception 80 yards for a score and forcing a fumble.
Colorado faces No. 10 Oregon on Saturday in a game scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
Want more Coach Prime?
- Celebrities and national media flooded Boulder on Saturday to watch CU football in dramatic win over CSU
- With Deion Sanders leading CU Boulder football, Buffs fans find hope
- CU Buffaloes ‘hasn’t scratched the surface of what it’s capable of doing,’ says Coach Prime
- ‘Coach Prime’ is ready to lead CU’s football team back to the top
- Colorado’s Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders first recruiting class largest in program history
- Deion Sanders condemns death threats against player whose late hit left Travis Hunter with lacerated liver
- Big 12 leaders vote to accept Colorado, clearing the way for Buffs to depart Pac-12, AP source says
- Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan
- University of Colorado to join Big 12 Conference, leaving Pac-12: Here’s what that means
- More Deion
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!