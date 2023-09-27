Accused King Soopers shooter tells psychologist he bought a weapon to commit a mass shooting and be killed by police

Court documents and testimony indicate that Alissa has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, and he has heard voices and yelling in his head.

He has cycled through a number of antipsychotic medications, but is currently on an involuntary, therapeutic dose of clozapine. A judge ordered that in March after he began to digress and decompensate when he wasn’t taking another kind of medication, according to the testimony.

Dr. Loandra Torres works at the state mental health hospital and has evaluated Alissa eleven times since he got there in December 2021.

She said he has shown great improvement in assessments, hygiene and conversation since being forcibly medicated in March 2023 with clozapine, an antipsychotic medication.

“There was notable improvement in the functioning between April and August,” she said, noting he had no signs of clinical depression, mania or thoughts of suicide. “We thought he had the capacity to communicate with his defense attorneys.”

Competency to proceed to trial doesn’t have anything to do with a suspect’s mental state at the time of the alleged crime -- only that the person can understand and participate in their own defense.

Dougherty pointed out that Alissa was voluntarily participating in a number of group activities and sessions while hospitalized at the state mental health hospital, including a Dungeons and Dragons group, a Karaoke group and a cornhole group. He chose not to take classes on the court or criminal justice system, which are voluntary.

Torres said this didn’t really worry his treatment team much because he has shown a basic understanding of the players in a courtroom.

On behalf of Alissa, Herold said that while he has shown improvement with forcible medication, it is not enough to meet the bar for competency and to assist in his own defense. Alissa sat next to her all day in court on Wednesday in an orange and white jail jumpsuit, fidgeting and looking around the room.

“You can make your own observations,” she told Bakke, gesturing over to her client. “Does he have a good attention span?”

Herold also pointed out that he only improved when he was being forcibly medicated with a drug that has side effects.