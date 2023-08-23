Accused Boulder King Soopers shooter found mentally competent for trial

In court documents, his attorneys have said he has shown signs of schizophrenia. Prosecutors wanted further neuropsychologist evaluations to see whether he could be faking those symptoms.

“I feel like it’s a step in the right direction,” said Ellen Mahoney, the wife of 61-year-old Kevin Mahoney, who was gunned down in the parking lot after getting his groceries in the trunk of his car. “I was pleased to hear this news … It’s good to know things are moving forward so that justice may be served.”

Alissa has a status hearing next week at the Boulder County Courthouse. His public defenders did not have an immediate comment on his competency on Wednesday.

In court documents and regular hearings throughout the last year and a half, Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty has been frustrated with how slow the updates about his defendant’s condition were coming out of the state’s mental health hospital in Pueblo.

Earlier this year, Dougherty and his team had called for a competency restoration hearing to be held next week and a judge agreed, but they had to scuttle that hearing last week because neither Dougherty nor defense attorneys had medical reports in a timely enough way to prepare for it.

“Our office will continue fighting for justice in this case,” Dougherty said, in a written statement. He said he’ll have more to say next week.

Alissa remains hospitalized in Pueblo.