Colorado Rep. Ken Buck joins opposition as Jim Jordan falls short on first Speaker vote

Updated 2:00p.m., Oct. 17, 2023

The disunity among House Republicans continued as Rep. Jim Jordan failed to get the Speaker’s gavel during the first roll call vote Tuesday. Twenty Republicans withheld their support, including Colorado Rep. Ken Buck.

Buck cast his vote for GOP Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota.

Colorado’s other two Republicans, Reps. Lauren Boebert and Doug Lamborn both voted for Jordan, while all of Colorado’s Democratic House members voted for their leader, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, for the top job.

After the vote, Buck said there were a few reasons he did not back Jordan, including the future of military funding for Ukraine. Jordan was one of 117 Republicans who didn’t vote for additional Ukraine funding at the end of September. And Buck said “I haven’t gotten a commitment that it will come to the floor” if Jordan becomes Speaker.

Buck also reiterated his concern about Jordan’s views on the 2020 election and his involvement in the Trump campaign’s effort to hold onto the presidency.

"I’m concerned about the inability to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the election and the activities surrounding January 6th," Buck continued.

Jordan supporters have been pushing the need to unify after two weeks where the House floor has been frozen. "Just remember that there is far more that unites the Republican Party than divides us," Boebert posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, before the vote.

Buck believes there are a lot of people, including Emmer, who would be good speakers. “We’ll just have to see if we can develop a consensus in conference.”

But hoding additional rounds of voting at this point, which Jordan is expected to do, is not the way.

“Having another vote when you lose by 20 and you’ve got people who said they’re only going to vote for you on the first ballot and not vote for you on the second ballot is just not a way to bring the conference together,” he said. Buck does not plan on voting for Jordan at the next vote either.

The failed vote suggests the House could be headed toward the same kind of impasse it experienced in January, when it took 15 rounds of voting for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy to lock down the top job. It also highlights the disunity of the House GOP conference, which has been on stark display over the last two weeks.