House of Representatives remains in limbo, as GOP dumps Jordan as nominee

House Republicans are back to square one after Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan lost the backing of the conference Friday afternoon during a secret ballot that deposed him as the nominee.

It came after his third bid for the gavel fell short, as 25 Republicans voted for someone other than him.

Staunch Jordan supporter, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, left the meeting stone faced and unsure if anyone would be able to unify the conference. She blamed Jordan’s downfall to one group of holdouts, in particular. “The appropriators are the deepest of the swamp creatures,” she said.

The opposition to Jordan was varied. There were veteran appropriators, Republicans in districts that Biden won, defense hawks, and Colorado’s Ken Buck who cited the 2020 elections as one of the reasons he opposed Jordan.

“I think now we get to candidates that don’t have as much institutional opposition,” Buck said after the closed door meeting. “I think there are a lot of ways we get to 217.”

Names Buck floated included head of the Republican Study Committee Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, chair of the Budget Committee Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas, and Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas.

Representatives interested in running are expected to announce by Sunday, with a candidate forum as early as Monday.

Either way, GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado wants a quick solution.

“Each day that this continues, we lose an opportunity to get appropriations bills done….and an opportunity to help Israel with a supplemental of some type,” he said. “So we’re loosing opportunities and I’m very unhappy about that."



The House is approaching three weeks without a speaker. During that time, the floor has been paralyzed.

Jordan lost the secret ballot 86-112.

He started his congressional career 16 years ago as a conservative bomb thrower and had hoped to lead the chamber. In the last roll call vote Friday morning he retained the support of Boebert and Lamborn, but saw Buck vote again for GOP Whip Tom Emmer.

All Democrats voted for their leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York.