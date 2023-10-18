More than half of registered voters in Teller County will receive new ballots due to printing error

Voters in Teller County may receive a new ballot in the mail after what's being called a "vendor error." According to the Secretary of State's office, the clerk in Teller County notified the state of the error, and attributed it to the ballot printing and mailing vendor.

The clerk's office says erroneous ballots only have one regional question on them and none of the statewide ballot measures. The new ballots will have the correct state and corresponding regional questions and races.

About 15,000 voters may receive an updated ballot. There are nearly 22,000 registered voters in Teller County, according to county records.

According to the Teller County Clerk, corrected ballots will be in the mail to impacted voters by Friday, Oct. 20.