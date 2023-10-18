More than half of registered voters in Teller County will receive new ballots due to printing error
Voters in Teller County may receive a new ballot in the mail after what's being called a "vendor error." According to the Secretary of State's office, the clerk in Teller County notified the state of the error, and attributed it to the ballot printing and mailing vendor.
The clerk's office says erroneous ballots only have one regional question on them and none of the statewide ballot measures. The new ballots will have the correct state and corresponding regional questions and races.
About 15,000 voters may receive an updated ballot. There are nearly 22,000 registered voters in Teller County, according to county records.
According to the Teller County Clerk, corrected ballots will be in the mail to impacted voters by Friday, Oct. 20.
Other information to know from the Teller County Clerk:
- If the ballot you received states Ballot Type: PO-UPRHS in the upper right corner, you have received an incorrect style. Please destroy this ballot and ballot envelope. A replacement ballot will be mailed to you by Friday, Oct. 20.
- The incorrect ballot (Ballot Type: PO-UPRHS) contains only the Ute Pass Regional Health Service District question. The correct replacement ballot will also include Propositions HH and II, and the three Woodland Park RE2 school board director races.
- If a voter who received the incorrect ballot with only the Ute Pass Regional Health Service District question has already cast their ballot, that ballot will be held by Teller County election officials until 7 p.m. on Election Day, and will only be counted if the same voter does not timely return the correct replacement ballot.
- After you receive your replacement ballot, you can return it by mail through Oct. 30, or at a drop box or voting center until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov.. 7.
