After Club Q: Surviving the unthinkable and navigating the journey forward

A recent study published in the Western Journal of Emergency Medicine focused on survivors of 13 mass shootings throughout the United States between 2012 and 2019. Part of that research looked at the medical care and costs incurred by survivors in the years following. The study included more than 400 people.

“[People] get shot and have a horrific life afterwards, where they can’t work and they get post-traumatic stress disorder and physical disability that affects them the rest of their life,” Dr. Mark Langdorf, the study’s senior author said. “And that’s all silent in the media… it’s not a silent injury. It’s a horrible injury.”

According to the study, the number of people who survive a mass shooting is as much as three times higher than the number killed, indicating that the long-term effects of mass shootings aren't always as simple as "surviving."

Primary findings from the study

The average hospital cost per patient was $31,885.

Among 364 patients with physical injuries, 44 percent had a physical disability at discharge and 13.3 percent were sent to long-term care.

64 percent of the patients had either no insurance, Medicare or Medicaid.

In total, 50 patients had one or more psychiatric diagnoses, including anxiety or panic, acute stress disorder, major depressive disorder or symptoms, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The data from the study does not include information on survivors of the Club Q shooting, but court documents include the names of 46 people who made it out of the club alive.

No two people have the same story, but each experience is tied together by change. Countless lives were shattered by the violence at Club Q. They continue to be reshaped and molded as the world moves on, forever changed.

Research from the American Psychological Association shows long-term outcomes for survivors of mass shootings are improved with the help of community connections and continuing access to mental health support. Research also shows that accessing necessary support is more difficult for LGBTQ people.

Data collected by the Community Health Partnership, a Colorado Springs-based group working to solve community health issues, found LGBTQ people face significant disparities in accessing mental and physical healthcare in the region. Close to half of respondents to a survey that the group sent out did not have a primary care physician. Nearly two-thirds did not have a mental health therapist due to fear of being outed, rejected, or not knowing how to find an affirming therapist.

The following profiles are an effort to help survivors of Club Q be seen and share what happens when the media frenzy fades and the business of living moves forward.