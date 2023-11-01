Why Colorado energy bills should be lower this winter

After a perfect storm of factors drove up Colorado energy bills last winter, households can expect some relief as temperatures drop across the state.

Xcel Energy, Colorado's largest gas and power provider, predicts monthly natural gas bills should be about 35 percent lower from October through December compared to the same months in 2022. That's a drop from $130.90 per month for the average household in 2022, compared to $85.62 per month this year.

The utility credits the decrease to lower wholesale natural gas prices, which allowed state regulators to approve a gas cost adjustment of $4.71 per dekatherm — the unit used to measure energy from a specific volume of natural gas — that is more than 50 percent lower than the $10.09 per dekatherm adjustment in effect in 2022.

The utility’s forecast fits with predictions from the federal government. In an outlook released earlier in October, the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasted the average household in the Western U.S. should pay about $590 for natural gas over the coming winter, a 30 percent drop over the previous year. Warmer weather and higher-than-average fuel stockpiles are driving the decrease, federal analysts said.