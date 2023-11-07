Colorado voters strongly favor Proposition II, letting the state put more money into universal preschool

It appears Colorado will be able to put an additional $24 million dollars into its universal preschool program.

As of 8:30 p.m., returns show Proposition II, which allows the state to keep all of the tobacco and nicotine taxes it’s been collecting, leading by 66 percent to 34 percent.

Gov. Jared Polis sent out a statement celebrating the measure's passage. "Coloradans value early childhood education and I am thrilled people voted in favor of providing more funding for our free universal preschool program that is saving families money, and this voter-approved measure will help fund more preschool for kids," he said.

Prop. II's roots go back to 2020, when voters approved taxing cigarettes, vapes and similar products to fund preschool. At the time, government analysts predicted the tax would generate $186.5 million in its first full year. But consumption far outpaced that projection and the state actually collected $208 million.