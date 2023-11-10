Skate in the Park returns to Colorado Springs’ Acacia Park for holiday season

The outdoor ice skating rink in Downtown Colorado Springs is set to open for the season on Friday, Nov. 10. The rink in Acacia Park sees about 22,000 visitors from November until the end of January.

Planned events this year include skating with the Air Force Academy Falcon hockey team and an ugly sweater theme day. Both are slated for early December.

A tree lighting ceremony at the rink is planned for next Friday, Nov. 17.