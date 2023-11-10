Skate in the Park returns to Colorado Springs’ Acacia Park for holiday season
The outdoor ice skating rink in Downtown Colorado Springs is set to open for the season on Friday, Nov. 10. The rink in Acacia Park sees about 22,000 visitors from November until the end of January.
Planned events this year include skating with the Air Force Academy Falcon hockey team and an ugly sweater theme day. Both are slated for early December.
A tree lighting ceremony at the rink is planned for next Friday, Nov. 17.
Admission to Skate in the Park is $10 and includes skate rental. You can find a full schedule for the season on the Downtown Colorado Springs website.
Editor's note: Skate in the Park is presented in part by Downtown Partnership, which is a financial supporter of KRCC but has no editorial influence.
