Specialized wheelchairs to bring more opportunity for open space exploration in Colorado Springs

Folks with mobility impairments will soon have the option to use Trackchairs to more easily explore trails in Colorado Springs’ Red Rock Canyon open space.

The chairs are designed to navigate terrain not suited for a regular wheelchair. They’re more stable and use tank-like treads instead of wheels to move over obstacles even on steep slopes.

Felicia Barnhart is a recreation therapist for the city and works with the parks department. She said the Trackchairs give people with disabilities more freedom.

“You can go over a lot of rocks,” Barnhart said. “It doesn’t have to be perfectly smooth. It’s really, it’s like a little mini tank you can take out on the trail and just be able to see places you wouldn’t be able to see otherwise.”

Barnhart said the chairs allow people to access the outdoor recreation opportunities Colorado Springs is known for.