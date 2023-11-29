Colorado Springs plans for limited revenue in 2024 and increases pay for police, firefighters in approved budget

Colorado Springs City Council approved the 2024 budget this week, cutting costs across departments and pulling in $10 million of reserve funds. Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade first presented the budget in October.

The $428.3 million general fund plan calls for $7.2 million more in spending than the 2023 budget, a 1.7 percent increase. General fund dollars pay for all city activities supported by taxes with revenue from license and permit fees, fines, and intergovernmental revenue.

The city is also budgeting for close to $473 million in additional expenditures through special revenue and enterprise funds, as well as grants. Revenue in those categories comes from special improvement districts, trusts, and certain taxes, among other things.

Combined, the city of Colorado Springs plans to spend roughly $900 million in 2024.